Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave away his People’s Champion Award to an awed Make-A-Wish-Foundation recipient.

The ‘Red Notice’ star picked up the accolade at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday (07.12.21) night and quickly handed over the honour to a young girl who he praised as a "survivor” who “has fought literally for her life” during his acceptance speech.

The 49-year-old actor told the audience: "I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching."

The shocked teenager was pulled out of the audience to join the former wrestler on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

She said: "I didn't expect it at all. This is crazy. Thank you so much to you and to Make-a-Wish."

Dwayne then handed over his award, telling the fan: "You represent everything that it means to be a people's champion.”

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star called working with the charity - which grants wishes to terminally ill children - a “privilege and an honour”.

As the teenager left the stage, the ‘Jungle Cruise’ star quoted an exchange he had with legendary late boxer Mohammed Ali at one of Make-a-Wish's events.

He said: "Service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on earth.

"It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice."

The former WWE entertainer was introduced on stage by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who Dwayne - while thanking him for his “kind” words - referred to his “good friend” and “drinking buddy”.

The billionaire said in his dedication: "His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes. But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He's kind. … You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him."