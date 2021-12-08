Richard E. Grant's car was stolen and used for a ram-raid at a Tesco Express amid his stay at a quarantine hotel.

The 'Withnail & I' star took to his social media channels on Wednesday (08.12.21) to reveal he was woken up by police at 4am, who told him his vehicle had been involved in the crime.

The 64-year-old actor is currently staying at a Holiday Inn at Gatwick Airport.

And he posted on Instagram and Twitter alongside a clip of himself quoting Monty Python member Eric Idle's comedy classic 'Always Look On The Bright Side of Life': “Withnail Covid quarantine quote for Wednesday. Woken at 4am - police called to report that my car had been stolen and used to ram-raid a Tesco Express! Like my pal @EricIdle is won’t to warble ’ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE!’ (sic)"

In the video, Richard admitted its "time" to go outside.

Police revealed a 4x4 had been removed from Tesco Express in Bear Rd, Hanworth, West London, on Monday (06.12.21), however, they would not identify the victim of the crime.

The 'Spice World' star had been visiting family in South Africa and was required to quarantine due to COVID-19 guidelines.

And he has called out the government for the cost of the stay at the below-par hotel and the "very poor standard" of meals available.

In a video on Twitter, he said: “I went to southern Africa to visit my 90-year-old mother and got caught by the red region Covid restrictions.

“It took over a week and many cancelled flights to finally get home, for which I am incredibly grateful.

“I understand that there are security costs in the hotel and you’ve got to pay for two Covid tests, but £228 a day to receive 3 meals a day of this very poor standard, in a supposed 4* Holiday Inn hotel, beggars belief.”