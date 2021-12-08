Kerry Katona was forced to sell her parrot so she could afford some tampons.

The 41-year-old star recalled how she had to sell her pet bird as a teenager so that she could perform at a nightclub to earn a valuable £50 as her family struggled to make ends meet.

Kerry told The Times newspaper: "When I was 17 we sold my parrot, Alfie, for £20 so I could buy some Tampax. I had this gig paying me £50 to dance in a nightclub and I got my period, so I needed sanitary towels, but we didn't have the money. That was the last we heard of Alfie!"

The former Atomic Kitten singer explained she always generously donates to charity following her own tough experience as a child.

She said: "As a kid it was always tough. I remember Christmas Day when I was nine. My mum and I had just been rehomed from a refuge. We were in a house, with no food and no decorations, and the refuge people knocked on the door with a bin bag of second-hand stuff.

"We were so grateful. That's why I always give back. Loads of the stuff I buy I'll give to charity or refuges. I gave a beautiful Jenny Packham dress that cost thousands to a charity shop."

Kerry also discussed her spending habits and confessed that she has a weakness for "shoes and bags".

She explained: "I'm a saver but I like to spend as well. My priorities are rent, food and school fees. I come last, but I do love a bit of Gucci! I'm a nightmare for shoes and bags.

"I've got so many bags, it's ridiculous. Maybe 25? Mainly Gucci, but there's Fendi, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Burberry. It sounds awful but they're probably about £1,500 each."

Kerry continued: "I buy all these high heels and I can't walk in them. Me and my other half went on a date and I wore these beautiful Jimmy Choos with the pearls.

"After dinner I thought, 'I'm not going to make it through the night in these', so I rang my son and he came on his electric scooter with my Gucci trainers."