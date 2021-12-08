Ryan Reynolds thinks now is the "perfect time" to take a break from acting and focus on his family.

The ‘Red Notice’ star - who has daughters James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with his wife Blake Lively - has reiterated his decision to step away from his big screen roles and the hectic travel schedule after revealing his hiatus plans in October.

He told LinkedIn News' Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel: “Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting]. The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.

"When I’m shooting a film, I’m oftentimes in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I’m performing but I’m also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.

“They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I’m shooting a film. So allowing myself to step away right away, it’s sort of the perfect time.”

The 45-year-old actor expressed a keen desire to “live life like a normal human” for a while.

He explained: “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

The ‘Just Friends’ star said he loves doing the school run - along with “juggling” his other projects like an advertising agency - and wants to be “present” in their lives.

The Wrexham AFC co-owner added: “Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad.

"I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act.”