The Weasleys from 'Harry Potter' are the screen family that Brits would most like to spend Christmas Day with.

New research from NOW has revealed 23 per cent of people would be happy to spend the big day with the wizarding clan, which features Harry's best friend Ron (played by Rupert Grint in the movie franchise), matriarch Molly (Dame Julie Walters) and her husband Arthur (Mark Williams), and six other children.

The Weasleys were closely followed by British sitcom favourites The Trotters from 'Only Fools and Horses' (20 per cent) and 'The Royle Family' from the eponymous comedy show (15 per cent).

One in 15 people would be willing to tuck into turkey with the Starks from 'Game of Thrones' while just three per cent insisted they would have an enjoyable festive meal with the feuding Roy family from 'Succession'.

The new study has been commissioned by NOW to celebrate its TV and movie offerings for the festive season, which includes all eight 'Harry Potter' films, 'The Grinch' and 'Succession'.

It's said 55 per cent of respondents will tune into classic content this Christmas and 83 per cent say watching festive TV makes them feel nostalgic.

Brits will spend 41 hours watching TV shows and films over the festive period and 80 per cent say that clocking up viewing hours is the best part of Christmas – although 90 per cent admit that they find live television during the season less special than in years gone by.

Jamie Schwartz, Director of Brand, Marketing & Merchandising for NOW, said: "After a difficult Christmas for many last year, we know there is nothing the nation is looking forward to more than cosying up in front of the TV with all the family.

"At NOW, we have a whole range of festive shows and movies to watch during the festive period, as well as a fan favourite box sets. There is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this year."