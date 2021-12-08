Rochelle Humes won't let her children pursue a career in show business until they're much older.

The former The Saturdays star - who has kids Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 14 months, with her husband Marvin Humes - admitted she wouldn't want them in the public eye at such a young age, although she admitted that could be “hypocritical" after she rose to fame as part of S Club Juniors.

Appearing on Rylan Clark's 'Ry-Union' podcast, the 32-year-old presenter told the host: “I know so much, as you do, about this industry. To be honest with you, I don't think I would let my kids do it.

"I just don't think I would let them have that as an option at 12. And that's a real hypocritical thing to say. But I feel like, I maybe know too much.

"And I'm too involved that I just think oh, you've got plenty of time for all of that, because I've sort of lived and loved it. But my mum, had she have been me, she probably wouldn't have let me. So I lucked out.”

The ‘This Morning’ star was part of S Club Juniors with her future Saturdays bandmate Frankie Bridge, and she admitted wished she could have helped her friend when she was struggling with fame.

She said: “ It's almost a struggle of feeling like, 'be thankful for what you do, because you could be replaced at any moment.' I remember feeling like that.

"But then also like, 'God, this is hard', and like, 'I don't know where my next day off is'. You know, 'I don't feel in control of my own life'. And I think there were definitely times where I felt that for sure. I think I remember that time for Frankie particularly.”

The ‘Hit List’ co-host revealed it was “tough” not knowing how to help.

She added: “And I think I remember that was tough, because obviously, she was going through that long before we actually knew the severity of it, I suppose. I remember there being a gig that we did in Ireland.

"And I remember hearing, my room was next to her, and I remember hearing her upset. But I could hear it through the hotel room. And I remember thinking, 'This is bad'. Like she's not, you know, she's not in a good place.

"And I think that was that sort of time where we had a little bit of a, 'OK, she needs a minute, let's give her that time.' ”