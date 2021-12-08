TikTok has launched an online marketplace where users can buy products directly on the app.

The video-sharing platform - famous for lipsync videos and viral dance routines - rocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and will air its first live shopping and entertainment event on Wednesday (08.12.2021).

General manager Rich Watermouth said: "We think it's a really significant moment. E-commerce is a big opportunity for TikTok and it's something we're investing in significantly. People who have a shared interest or a shared love for a creator or a product area, these communities come together and make the experience of finding and enjoying those products more interesting."

The two day event will take place live on the app and is set to be hosted by television favourite Rylan Clark-Neal, showcasing influencers and music as well as featuring a virtual quiz.

Richard went on to explain that marrying brands with the "power" of TikTok - which is thought to have 1 billion users worldwide - is "exciting."

He told the BBC: "So when you bring these two things together, the power of the TikTok community and the brand ... it's really exciting."

As with other apps who utilise the practice of Live Shopping, TikTok are thought to earn commission from sales.

The app already encourages users to discuss their e-commerce habits, with #TikTokMadeBeBuyIt having been shared over 7 billion times.

Retail expert Katie Hardcastle has supported the introduction of shopping onto TikTok, calling it a "force to be reckoned with" as high street shopping is in decline and noted that any retailer not to make the switch onto social media a "fool."

She said: "It's so incredibly quick, easy and seamless. It takes away the barriers. You don't really think of it as shopping it's part of a conversation with someone, which is something you're getting less experience of on the shop floor these days".

I absolutely think if you're a retailer and not going into these huge growth areas that are relevant to your target market then more fool you."