A new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' could be announced soon.

With the registration of the new domain frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com, speculation has mounted that a game called Sonic Frontiers could be on the way.

The website is currently inactive but with the seventh annual Game Awards looming - set to take place on Thursday 08.12.2021 with a stream broadcast the following day - fans are expecting an official announcement to come at the annual ceremony, which has often been used as an event for game reveals.

When it comes to the unveiling of new games, award show host and video game journalist Geoff Keighley, 42, previously teased that amount of announcements is "in the double digits, with around "40 to 50 games this year someway or another."

In a blog post for EpicGames, he said: "I think this year is a unique year and because a lot of things have been delayed and pushed. So you have a lot of big games, but it's kind of anyone's game this year, which as a show producer, you sometimes yearn for those years where it's a rivalry between like a 'God of War' and 'Red Dead Redemption'. There's great tension this year. I’d say the awards are about half the show and the other half is the announcements and premieres."

Speculation of the new 'Sonic' game - which if true, will become the 94th title to be released under the flagship Sega franchise since the inaugural MegaDrive game was released in 1991.

Amongst a slew of other awards, the games nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year Award include 'Deathloop','It Takes Two', 'Metroid Dread', 'Psychonauts 2' , 'Ratchet & Clank' and 'Resident Evil Village'