Amazon Web Services outage takes down Netflix and Disney Plus as well as a host of other sites and has caused a number of delivery delays.

The cloud service - which provides on-demand computing platforms to individuals and businesses - went down across in various North American locations due to a "an impairment of several network devices."

A notice posted on the website read: "The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices in the US-EAST-1 Region. These devices are receiving more traffic than they are able to process, which is leading to elevated latency and packet loss for the traffic traversing these are seeing improvement in availability across most AWS services. We continue to work toward full recovery for all impacted AWS Services and API operations."

The web service allows deliveries from the online megastore to take place when organised over a network, which caused several delays across the region when workers were unable to organise courier logistics.

Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha told The Washington Post that while some issues "had been resolved", the company was "[still] working towards full recovery across services."

Further issues were caused by the network for video doorbell company Ring, which carries Amazon's signature home security product.

In a statement on their website, Ring said: "We have identified an issue that may cause failures throughout the app such as settings changes not saving and live videos (dings, motions, live views) to fail to connect."

On the evening of 07.12.2021, hours after the problems began, Amazon said they "do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time."