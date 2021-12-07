Quality assurance staff at Activision Blizzard have staged a walk out to protest against sudden redundancies.

Developers at Raven Software - the Activision studio behind the battle royale game 'Call of Duty: Warzone' - were subject to surprise job losses beginning on Friday (03.12.2021) and staff went on strike on Monday (06.12.2021) - to demand the reversal of the redundancies and to implement full-time jobs across the board.

The group of strikers told Kotaku: "Those participating in this demonstration do so with the continued success of the studio at the forefront of their mind. The Raven QA department is essential to the day-to-day functioning of the studio as a whole. Terminating the contracts of high performing testers in a time of consistent work and profit puts the health of the studio at risk."

After workers were told of the intention to cut temporary workers whilst install others into a full time position with a pay rise . the first set of meetings saw 30% of QA staff suffer a contract termination - which becomes effective on 28.01.2022 - whilst others await news of their fate as the holiday season looms.

A spokesperson for Activison Blizzard said: "Activision Publishing is growing its overall investment in its development and operations resources. We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also have notified 20 temporary workers across studios that their contracts would not be extended."