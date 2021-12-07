Actors union Equity have struck their first ever agreement for voice actors on video games.

The organisation - which was founded in 1930 - is the UK's trade union for all creative workers in the country, including actors, singers, directors and designers amongst others and is now incorporating voice talent working on video games with an 18-month deal which ensures minimum fees and conditions of engagement for performers.

The deal was made with voice production studio OMUK - the team behind video game titles such as 'Game of Thrones' and 'Second Extinction' - with director Mark Estdale stressing that he was "extremely grateful" for the new agreement.

In a statement, he said: "I am deeply grateful for the dedication of the voice actors who took the initiative and did the legwork that kickstarted the necessary consultation between industry producers, Equity and the agents. Without their work this agreement would not exist. This agreement is significant for all those working within and for the games industry. Like the TV, Stage and Film agreements it gives clarity regarding pay and best practice. Without taking this step, the games industry would remain the ‘Wild West’ of media even though it’s now probably the biggest employer of talent."

The new contract will see those registered with the Equity Union be able to command minimum fees of £300 ($400) per hour on a standard’ game - which has budget of more than £5 million ($6.6 million) - or £175 ($230) per hour for a micro game - which has a budget of under £0.5m.

In terms of working conditions, the Equity contract also stipulates that studios must provide actors with more information regarding the nature of requirements - such as performances that will be vocally strenuous or sex scenes - prior to audition.

Chair of Equity’s Screen and New Media Committee Laurence Bouvard said: “We are delighted to share with our colleagues in the games industry the news that the long-awaited Equity U.K. agreement for voice actors in video games is now official, with its first signatory Mark Estdale of OMUK, a leading studio in games audio. This ground-breaking agreement, drawn up as the result of months of consultations with UK-based actors, agents, and studios alike, reflects best practice and a mutual desire to achieve excellence in a safe and supportive working environment."