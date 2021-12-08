Miranda Cosgrove thinks there is “a really good chance” she will reunite with Josh Peck in the second season of her ‘iCarly’ reboot.

The 28-year-old star- who returned as Carly Shay for the show’s revival on Paramount+ after it originally ran between 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon - teased a possible treat for fans as she hinted her former ‘Drake & Josh’ castmate might make an appearance in the second series.

Responding to a question about the actor - who played her step-brother Josh alongside her on-screen brother Drake Bell - making an appearance, she said: “Yeah, it's funny that you said Josh, because I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now.”

The ‘School of Rock’ star did not divulge any details about the 35-year-old actor’s involvement, but praised him for agreeing to be in the reboot, the first season of which aired over summer and includes original cast members Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, along with newbies Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. She added: “I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode.”

Miranda did have some insight into the direction the show - and her character - might take in the future.

She explained: “I feel like in the second season she's kind of really figuring out what she wants her web show to be. She doesn't want it to be exactly like it was before. So that's just been fun finding what kind of crazy sketches and things you would do as an adult, versus what we did when we were little.”

She noted that most of the on-set “bloopers” were because of Jerry - who plays Carly’s older, klutzy brother Spencer Shay - “making everybody laugh”, including gallivanting about on rollerblades in the revival episodes.

She recalled: "Most of the bloopers, even on the old show and now, are just like Jerry Trainor making everybody laugh. Like this season, he'd rollerblade around for a whole episode and we never knew when he was going to fall because he's really tall and not coordinated on roller skates at all.”