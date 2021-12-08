Fleur East loves the “blend of cultures” in her Christmas celebrations.

The ‘Sax’ hitmaker enjoys mixing British traditions with the Ghanaian customs she grew up with, particularly when it comes to the food she eats on 25 December.

Asked her favourite things about Christmas, she said: “The blend of cultures in my household.

“We have roast Turkey and traditional Xmas dinner mixed in with spicy kebab sticks and jollof rice. It’s the best!”

The former ‘X Factor’ star has a vision for her perfect Christmas.

She explained: “Christmas carols on Spotify all day! Christmas lights and tree up. Mince pies and my fave Christmas candle burning. Snuggled up watching ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, my fave Xmas film.”

After research by Schweppes showed Britons are more excited than usual for Christmas this year, Fleur, along with Big Zuu, have teamed up with the drinks brand to put the fizz back into the festive season by creating their own perfect serves.

‘Fleur’s Eastern Standard’ consists of Jawbox Liqueur, Schweppes Tonic Water, Angostura bitters and pineapple garnish.

And the 34-year-old star created her serve because she likes short and sweet drinks to be well balanced with a spiced flavour, as well as pushing boundaries with the addition of unusual garnishes.

Meanwhile, Big Zuu has combined Sipsmith sloe gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, Schweppes Pink Soda, orange bitters, cracked black better and an orange peel to create a serve he’s named after himself, ‘The Big Zuu’.