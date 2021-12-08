Christina Ricci gives birth to a baby girl

Christina Ricci has given birth to a baby girl.

The 41-year-old actress - who already has Freddie, seven, with James Heerdegen - has given birth to her first child with husband Mark Hampton.

Alongside a photo of their baby girl, Mark wrote on Instagram: "My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mark - who married the actress earlier this year - also posted some hospital snaps on his Instagram Story.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing amazing !!!! (sic)"

Christina previously admitted that motherhood has totally transformed her life.

The Hollywood star - who shot to fame as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family' - revealed that she's become more responsible since having a child.

She said: "It's made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before. I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more."

Christina is a hand-on mother and relishes the challenge of parenthood.

She shared: "Usually when I’m off, I’m with my son. When I’m not working, I try to be as full-time with him as I can be. Taking him to his play dates and nursery school."

The actress admitted that having a child also encouraged her to become "better".

Christina - who was married to James, the father of her first child, between 2013 and 2020 - said: "I didn’t realise how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be."

