Selena Gomez loves working with Cara Delevingne on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 29-year-old star recently joined the cast of the comedy series, and Selena has relished the experience of working with her long-time friend.

The brunette beauty told 'Extra': "We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."

Selena also stars in the TV series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the actress - who plays Mabel Mora, a young woman who lives in an unfinished apartment - has loved the experience of making the show with them.

Selena previously revealed how much she enjoyed working with Steve and Martin.

Discussing her off-screen relationship with her co-stars, Selena explained: "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio. They're just the best.

"They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met.

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."

Martin admitted it was "very easy" to shoot the series, acknowledging that it could've been tricky if he didn't get along with his co-stars.

He said: "I didn't know her. [She] could have been horrible."

Martin heaped praise on Selena, describing the actress as "charming".

The 71-year-old star also recalled his first impressions of Selena.

He said: "I met her in the make-up chair, the first day that we shot. And I was right away struck by this beautiful, engaging and right away charming person."