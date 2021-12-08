Nick Cannon has thanked fans for their support following the death of his son.

The 41-year-old star announced the passing of his five-month-old son Zen earlier this week, and Nick has revealed how he's coping with the tragedy during an appearance on his daytime talk show.

Nick shared: "People keep asking me how I'm doing I say, 'I'm vertical, I'm standing and you know that's a good start'.

"A lot of people keep asking me like, 'Man why are you even at work?' Especially my family members, 'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself.' And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn't work."

Nick subsequently thanked his fans for their support, admitting he's experienced an "onslaught of love" since he confirmed the news.

The TV star - whose son passed away after battling a brain tumour - explained: "It is brand new to me. So I'm dealing with it. So, thank you. Thank you. That's all I can say. I'm not used to all of this hugging and 'You okay?' I'm fine ... but of course, everyone knows that I'm not fine, but you guys are making me feel better.

"It's just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn't expect it from all over the world - I really can't thank you guys enough.

"When I'm talking about the guilt I don't want even make it about me like, but I say thank you from Alyssa [Scott], Zen's mom, and the rest of our family ... She's making it, you know, five minutes at a time. But it's but those words really, the tweets, it's outstanding."