JoJo Siwa remains "great friends" with Kylie Prew.

The 18-year-old YouTube star split from Kylie earlier this year, but despite calling time on their romance, the duo remain close friends.

JoJo - who was recently part of the first same-sex partnership on 'Dancing with the Stars' - told Us Weekly: "Ky and I are still really great friends.

"[We] talked a bit today, a bit yesterday and a ton the day before, which I’m very thankful for. Ky’s a great human and I never wanted to lose Ky out of my life."

JoJo is thrilled that their friendship has managed to survive their split.

She said: "I’m really happy that even though we’re not in a relationship anymore, we are still really good friends."

JoJo thinks she's learned from her relationship heartache.

But the teenage star insists she would only date if she was "really serious".

She explained: "I’ve said this once before, I do want to have a cuddle buddy because I miss cuddling a lot.

"I’m not opposed to the idea of [dating]. Obviously, I am a believer in that, like, life is life and I might meet somebody tonight that I fall in love with. And the next time that I fall in love, you know, I’m down to date, but until then, I avoid dating for fun. I would only date if I was really serious."

JoJo previously admitted that her relationship heartache was complicated by her involvement with 'Dancing with the Stars'.

She said: "It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it … I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want[ed] time to be sad."