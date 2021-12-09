Nicole Kidman doesn't think she's got the voice to star in a Broadway musical.

The Oscar-winning actress is one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, but Nicole would feel "insecure" singing on Broadway.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: "I don't think my voice is strong enough. It's not strong enough. I mean, Broadway is like … and also I just would feel so insecure."

Nicole, 54, is a huge fan of Broadway musicals - but she doesn't feel ready to perform in one.

The actress - who is married to country music star Keith Urban - told Sirius XM's 'Andy Cohen Live': "I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can't wait to see Hugh Jackman. 'The Music Man', here we come!

"But yeah, no. I don't feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway."

Nicole plays TV legend Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos' and she relished the new experience of throwing herself into physical comedy.

Discussing her favourite element of the movie, Nicole said: "Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favourite].

"Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologise for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologise for that.'

"Which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that.

"But also then as a physical comedian she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."