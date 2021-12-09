Lala Kent doesn't know if she'll return to 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 31-year-old star has suggested that she won't return to the hit TV series, if it's renewed for a tenth season.

Lala explained: "I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person - no one can tell me otherwise … So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'"

Lala filmed a reunion episode with her co-stars earlier this month, and she was left feeling "alone and isolated" following her split from Randall Emmett.

The blonde beauty - who has eighth-month-old daughter Ocean with Emmett - told the 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore … I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated."

Lala also revealed that only one of her co-stars messaged her after they shot the reunion.

She said: "I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK'.

"That was very telling for me. I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops.

"But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening."