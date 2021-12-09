Adam McKay has recalled a terrifying "near accident" involving Will Ferrell on the set of 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues'.

The 53-year-old producer - who described the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins on 'Rust' as his "greatest single fear as a producer and a director" - has remembered a "really scary" moment during filming for the 2013 comedy sequel.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "We had like a near accident on the set of 'Anchorman 2'. It was involving Will, and it was really scary.

"It was a scene where Ron Burgundy was going to hang himself. It was a silly joke. For a half a second, the rig didn’t operate properly and there was actual tension on the rope, but then it gave way and Will was OK.

"Thank God no one was hurt. We were sick about it for two days. We said, 'All right, let’s stop. Let’s have a meeting.' "

Adam remembered another incident - this time in the original 2004 movie 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' - involving a bear on set.

He added: "We also had something with a bear in the first 'Anchorman'. The bear did a hint of a bluff charge for a second.

"From that moment on, I said, 'I will never put a live animal in a shot with an actor ever again.' So every time I do it, it’s a composite shot because it’s not worth it."

The producer weighed in on the protocols he puts in place on his own movies, and admitted he was stunned when he heard about the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna.

He said: "That’s my greatest single fear as a producer and a director. We’ve used blanks on our set, including on 'Don’t Look Up', and everything is quadruple-checked.

"No one is ever in front of that pointed gun, and the chamber is triple-checked.

"When I heard what happened, I was like, 'How could that possibly have happened?' "