Jennifer Aniston walked out of the 'Friends' reunion "at certain points".

The 52-year-old actress has admitted working on the reunion special - which saw her get back together with former castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - was "hard" because it reminded her of "the hardest time in [her] life".

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Time travel is hard. I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.'

"Then you get there and it’s like, 'Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'

"And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'

"It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say. So I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it."

Jennifer - who played Rachel Green in the classic sitcom - reflected on her life and career after 'Friends', and revealed it was "jarring".

She explained: "It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak.

"That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it.

"But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am."