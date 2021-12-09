Mark Wright is recovering in hospital after having a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit following a cancer scare.

The former 'EXTRA' presenter took to Instagram to reveal he went into theatre on Wednesday (08.12.21) to have the tumour removed, after doctors couldn't be 100 per cent sure whether it was cancerous or not, or if it could potentially turn cancerous in time.

He wrote: "Ok, it’s been a tough call whether or not to speak about this.

One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do.

So here goes. I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked.

I saw a doctor who passed it on as “a fatty lump that doesn’t need any treatment” so I just left it.

After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples.

I saw another specialist who happens to be a breast consultant for a second opinion.

He was certain after seeing an ultrasound scan that it was a LIPOMA (a BENIGN soft tissue tumour)

however with it being rather large, he had a tiny bit of concern that it has/could turn in to a SARCOMA (a cancerous malignant tumour) However he was not 100% either way so to be more sure I had an MRI.

From the result of the MRI, still this consultant did not want to rule out the worst because of the speed and the size of the growth.

At this stage I moved on to a SARCOMA specialist.

This specialist saw the scans around 10 days ago and today I was in theatre having this little git removed.

His fast and incredible turn around was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into a sarcoma overtime.

He also could not 100% confirm by the MRI that this was definitely a benign tumour and not something more sinister.

The tumour will be sent off for further testing just to be 110% sure but this top doctor is certain from his incredible experience that we have done the job and there is nothing sinister to worry about. So I’m all good (sic)"

The 34-year-old star has now encouraged his fans to get things on their body checked out if they "don't look or feel quite right".

He added: "MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it.

Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself. (sic)"