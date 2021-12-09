'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary has given birth to her first child.

The 40-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Dr. Maggie Pierce in the hit ABC medical drama - and her director husband Pete Chatmon welcomed a daughter, Indigo Wren Chatmon, into the world "several weeks" early.

Kelly - who gave birth on October 3rd in Los Angeles - said: "We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital.

"Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out!

"I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely.

"Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy."

While Kelly admitted it was "stressful" having to leave her daughter in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU), she and Pete received plenty of support.

She added to PEOPLE magazine: "As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days.

"We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai.

"Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course. Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt."

In August, Kelly revealed she and Pete were expecting their first child together, as she took to Instagram to share a picture of her pregnancy test.

She captioned the post: “When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you! (sic)"

Pete added to his own page: "This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume. (sic)"