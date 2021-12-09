Machine Gun Kelly would "never" wear gold nail polish.

The 31-year-old rapper-and-actor is known for his outlandish fingernail shapes and designs but he admitted he does draw a line somewhere when it comes to his manicures.

He said: “I like messing with the balance. I don’t like things to be still, I never was a fan of calm water, so I think I just do the same thing with my aesthetic.

“I would never wear gold polish. Unless it’s white gold.”

But MGK's interest in nail art doesn't extend to his toenails.

Asked about pedicures, he admitted: “I haven’t painted my toes but I get a lot of compliments on my feet."

The musician - who recently launched a 10-shade genderless nail polish collection called Un/Dn Laqr - turned his attention to his hands when he ran out of space for tattoos and got bored with changing his hair colour.

He explained to Vogue.com: “I think boredom with accessories is what led me to nail art.

"When bracelets and rings became redundant to me, I was like, what else can I add? First it was tattoos and then once I tattooed my whole body I tattooed over my tattoos, then I dyed my hair a million colours.

"I started doing my nails because it was something I could change out really easily.”

However, the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' actor - whose real name is Colson Baker - doesn't keep his polish pristine for long.

He said: “I’m definitely a picker. Every time I’m in bed I’m like, it’s gotta go, so I pick it all off. It’s so satisfying.”