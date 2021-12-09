Emma Raducanu has been announced as the new global ambassador for Evian.

The 18-year-old tennis ace - who became a household name after her performances in the US Open early this year - has joined the water brand as its new representative, and she hopes to be inspire "the younger generation" through her new partnership.

She said in a statement: "It's an honour to join the Evian team.

"Evian is an iconic brand and a champion of tennis and the younger generation – that's why I'm proud to join the Evian roster of Global Brand Ambassadors.

"Being an athlete, healthy hydration continues to be of the upmost importance to my day-to-day activity so I'm excited to partner with Evian and can't wait to see what's next."

The new partnership is the latest in a line of big sponsorship deals for Emma, including the likes of Tiffany & Co and Dior.

In October, Emma joined the fashion house as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.

She said at the time: "Maria Grazia's work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."

The court sports superstar became the first-ever qualifier to make it into a Grand Slam final after she beat Maria Sakkari in straight sets, in the US Open semi-final last month.

Raducanu won an impressive 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Duchess of Cambridge are among those to congratulate her on her history-making success.

Duchess Catherine even played tennis with the teenager - who hails from Kent, England - as they celebrated her win.

The 39-year-old royal – who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association – met up with her at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London, and she marked her homecoming by chatting with the duchess before a quick game of doubles.

Raducanu was impressed by Catherine's skills and described her forehand as "incredible".