Leona Lewis is planning a big family Christmas to make up for 2020.

The 36-year-old star - who wasn't able to travel home from Los Angeles to London last year due to pandemic restrictions, while her husband Dennis Jauch was working away - has revealed she'll be spending the festive season with her loved ones back in the UK and they'll be trying to "make the most of it".

She said: "This Christmas I'll be in London with my family. We just knew that this year we had to all be together and make the most of it.

"Some of my family haven't taken this situation well.

"It's really affected them and I think it affected all of us, all of our mental health and emotional health, so this year we are making a proper effort to be together as much as we can."

The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker - who re-released her 2013 album 'Christmas, With Love' with two new tracks last month - insisted 2020 was "the most rubbish Christmas ever".

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I love Christmas and I look forward to being with my family. Last year was just the most rubbish Christmas ever.

"I hadn't seen my family for a year. We were all supposed to be together, like a lot of people.

"It's the first time I hadn't been with my family at Christmas - and my husband was away."

Despite her tough festive season, Leona previously revealed she used 2020 to follow her passions, and described it as the "year of diversifying".

Speaking towards the end of last year, she said: "[It’s been] the year of diversifying, life is too short. Why are we limiting ourselves and putting ourselves in a box?

"If I have learnt anything about myself this year, it’s like just go for what you’re passionate about."