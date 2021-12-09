Alyssa Scott has opened up on her heartbreak after losing her son Zen.

Nick Cannon's partner has penned an emotional tribute to their baby boy after he died aged five months earlier this year from a brain tumour, and she described the silence as "deafening".

Alongside a touching video, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here.

"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.

"When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening."

She added that her son "kept her going" and revealed how his smile filled her body with "a surge of energy" and "pure joy".

She continued: "These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going.

"It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me.

"We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t.

"And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up . It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity (sic)"

Her comments come as Nick - who has children Moroccan and Monroe, 10, from his previous marriage to pop star Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, four and Powerful, one from a relationship with model Brittany Bell, and Zillion and Zion, five months, with Abby De La Rosa - defended his decision to return to work days after his son's death.

On Wednesday's episode (08.12.21) of 'The Nick Cannon Show', he said: "A lot of people keep asking me like, 'Man why are you even at work?' Especially my family members, 'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself'.

"And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn't work, this is love."