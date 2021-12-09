Sacha Baron-Cohen and Isla Fisher celebrate 20 years together as a couple

Sacha Baron-Cohen and Isla Fisher have celebrated 20 years together as a couple.

The pair first met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001, and after falling in love they married in March 2010 and now have three children together: Olive, 13, Elula, 10, and Montgomery, five.

To mark their two decades as a couple, the 45-year-old Australian actress and the 50-year-old English comedy star posted the same caption and photo gallery on their personal Instagram accounts on Wednesday (08.12.21), and one of the images featured the 'Borat' creator wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with images of his wife's face.

The caption read, "Happy Anniversary 20 YEARS” along with a quote from ‘Winnie the Pooh’ by A.A Milne which said: “If there ever comes a day we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh.”

However, Sacha added his own quip to his post, which read: "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

Their A-list friends chimed in with their congratulations for the couple, including actress Naomi Watts, who described them as “the perfect match! In every way".

Reese Witherspoon added: “What a couple of goofballs! Love yall."

Former 'Friends' star Courteney Cox said: “Love you two”.

Two years ago, Isla joked that the secret to their “longevity” as a couple was down to their “synchronized snacking technique”.

The ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ star wrote on Instagram: "Happy eighteen year anniversary babes! A lot of people have asked me the secret to our longevity, and I say; it's all in the synchronized snacking technique."

In May, Isla spoke about her efforts to aim to create a “normal childhood” for the Hollywood couple’s three children, despite their parents fame.

The 'Wedding Crashers' actress said: "Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher said at the time. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

