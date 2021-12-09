Cat Deeley still has date nights with her husband Patrick Kielty to keep the romance alive in their marriage.

The former ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ presenter and her ‘Fame Academy’ co-host husband have been wed for almost 10 years and they always try and make time for just one another, although their date nights are becoming less frequent due to the responsibilities they have with their two sons: five-year-old Milo and three-year-old James.

Cat, 45, told Closer magazine: “We still have date nights, but not as often as we would like - as I’m sure other mums and dads out there will tell you.”

The former ‘SMTV’ presenter also reminisced about when she and the ‘One Hundred Years of Union’ documentary maker were just dating and he flew across the Atlantic - and the entire continental United States - for her birthday party.

She said: “He rang me from a pub in Ireland. Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o’clock in the morning, because they’d had a lock-in. I told him I was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, to which he said, 'I’ll see you there!” He went home, set his alarm for 5am, got up, went to the airport and flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA.”

Now, the pair are back living in London after Cat and Patrick spent 13 years living and working in America, but they arrived in the UK just as social distancing was coming into affect in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the lockdowns and restrictions, the couple are delighted to be in Britain.

She said: “We got back to the UK and, of course, everything went into lockdown - but we’ve been back over a year now and we love it!”

Revealing how her sons coped in lockdown, she added: "They’re really good actually. They’re five and three so, so they’re still very little. During lockdown, they learned how to ride bikes and read, and Milo is looking forward to being off school for the Christmas holidays.”