Neil Young is willing to give up “every freedom” to protect the planet for younger generations.

The eco activist and music icon “wouldn’t hold on to anything” if it would save his grandchildren and other younger people from the environmental problems currently facing Earth, and Young praised US President Joe Biden for “addressing” the world's most pressing issues, such as the climate emergency.

When asked by Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe "how many freedoms are you willing to relinquish in order to ensure survival for our children? And I sort of wonder where that sits with you."

Young replied: "All, every freedom. Every one I'm willing to let go of, if I could make it better for my grandchildren. That's the way we should be looking at this. That's why I like Biden, that's why I like what he's doing. He's addressing it, and he is not distracted by all of the petty little things that are happening day to day that people get hung up on so that the newsies can all talk to each other and go bantering back and forth between the channels.”

The 'Rockin' In The Free World' musician believes that all the current political problems are nothing compared the dangers of not focusing what's going on in the “big picture” of planet Earth's survival.

Young - who is in a relationship with actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah - explained: “All of that's useless, it means nothing compared to the big picture. They just ignore the big picture, which is... It's too bad. But I wouldn't hold on to anything to ... There's nothing more important than making sure that the earth is as good as it can be for our grandchildren. That's got to be the first thing, that's got to be the most important thing for everybody, for the human race.”

The 'Heart of Gold' songwriter insists people all over the world must accept we have “got to do things” even if they “may be unpopular”.

The Canadian guitarist said: "They may be unpopular in the short term, they may seem to be fiscally irresponsible, because how much debt can you handle? And then a thing like rising inflation comes along, which is just something to talk about. Yeah things are getting more expensive, but they would have gotten more expensive anyway. We just had a pandemic, we just had all this stuff, the shipping has stopped."