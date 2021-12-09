Meta launches new system to detect 'harmful content' on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has announced a new AI system to detect "harmful content" across its platforms.

The parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram is launching the 'Few-Shot Learner' which comes after months of criticism regarding the wellbeing of its users.

The company described the software in a statement: "We believe that FSL can, over time, enhance the performance of all of our integrity AI systems by letting them leverage a single, shared knowledge base and backbone to deal with many different types of violations. There’s a lot more work to be done, but these early production results are an important milestone that signals a shift toward more intelligent, generalized AI systems."

The statement went on to explain that the company has tested the software on various current issues, such as COVID.

It continued: "We've tested FSL on a few relatively new, real-world integrity problems. example, one recent task was to identify content that shares misleading or sensationalised information in away that likely discourages COVID-19 vaccinations. Ultimately, the goal here is to keep users safe."

The company also promises that the new software - which will be able to recognise harmful content in "weeks instead of months" - will be able to flag posts that could potentially incite violence.

They added: "In another, separate task, the new AI system improved an existing classifier that flags content that comes close to inciting violence, with the example post featuring an image containing the question: "Does that guy need all of his teeth?"

The new software comes as Meta continues to build the Metaverse - a virtual reality universe where people can socialise and work - and Meta manger Cornelia Carapcea thinks the FLS will ultimately used for "integrity".

She told CNET: "At the end of the day, Few-Shot Learner is a piece of tech that's used specifically for integrity. But teaching machine learning systems with fewer and fewer examples is very much a topic that's being pushed at the forefront of research."

