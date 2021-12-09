Amazon is shutting down its Alexa Internet service.

The tech giant has announced that they are to retire the Alexa.com web internet tracking service which has been in operation since 1996.

A notice posted on the website read: "Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022."

The company then went on to thank all their customers for their support over the years.

They added: "Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more

We have been proud to serve you as customers."

Thank you sincerely,

The Alexa.com Team"

For customers needing to know how to close their existing account and, the website redirects them to the FAQ where they will find full instructions on how to do so.

The website also reassures exisiting customers that they will continue to have access to their account for a month after their last subscription bill date.

It said: "Yes, the last subscription billing date will be prior to April 1, 2022 UTC. Customers will continue to have access to Alexa.com until May 1, 2022 UTC."

It has never been made clear why the subscription service - which has served as a useful way to rank the world’s most popular websites for over 20 years - shares its name with the popular voice assistant built into the Echo speakers , but Business Insiders explained that name was chosen becauses "tested several names and chose "Alexa" because it has “soft” vowels and an “X” in the name."