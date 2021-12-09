‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’s upcoming ‘Legacy of the Sith’ expansion has been delayed, BioWare has announced.

‘Legacy of the Sith’ was initially set to release on December 14 but is now scheduled to release on February 15, 2022, after the developer said it “needs a bit more time” following feedback from a recent public test server.

In an update posted to the ‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ website, Project Director Keith Kanneg further went into the reasoning behind the delay.

He wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Legacy of the Sith to February 15, 2022.

“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.

“In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week.

“We're thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”