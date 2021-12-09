Xbox chief Phil Spencer has insisted that Game Pass isn’t the company’s sole focus.

In a recent interview with Edge magazine, the head of Xbox was asked if Game Pass was the sole focus for the company going forward.

He replied: “No, it’s not. And I know it’s easy – I’m not picking on you when I say that, but you know, the thing I get a lot is ‘it’s all about X’, or ‘it’s all about Y or Z’. And when you’re running the platform, it’s all about X, Y and Z, right? It’s all of those things.”

Spencer then went on to explain that he does not want or envision everybody on Xbox being a Game Pass subscriber and said that he wants “people to make their choice. Some people want to buy all the games we ship and create their own library.”

Spencer also spoke on Game Pass being a good business sense.

He added: “Subscriptions give you a good continual revenue stream. And that’s an important thing for any business, on top of the spikes that you’ll get around certain retail releases.

“That’s why I talk about it really being a mix of things. It’s not about one muscling out another.

“The business doesn’t hinge on any one number. The retail sales number, the console sales number, the Windows engagement, Game Pass, xCloud engagement… it’s really all of these things coming together.”