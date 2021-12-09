Ed Sheeran reveals his 12 Pubs of Christmas tradition

© BANG Media International

Tags

Ed Sheeran goes on a pub crawl every Christmas.

The 30-year-old pop star has a festive tradition that he calls The 12 Pubs of Christmas - a name inspired by the classic song 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' - which involves Ed and his friends enjoying a pint of beer in 12 different pubs.

He said at the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party: "We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van. We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, 'On the twelfth pub of Christmas…' We're slowing down, though. I mean, 12 pints is a lot."

Ed and his friends have enjoyed the tradition for the last decade.

However, his 16-month-old daughter Lyra won't be following him to the pub anytime soon.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker quipped: "I'm not gonna feed her beer yet. I know we're European, but it doesn't start that young."

Earlier this month, Ed admitted his daughter has helped him to find his "purpose" outside of music.

The pop star - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2019 - said: "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Ed is one of the world's best-selling artists, but he's described fatherhood as the "best thing that’s ever happened [to him]".

He added: "I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it. There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliche thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend