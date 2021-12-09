Nicki Minaj has thanked her fans for their "heart-warming" birthday messages.

The chart-topping rap star turned turned 39 on Wednesday (08.12.21), and she's taken to social media to thank her fans after being inundated with birthday messages.

Alongside topless photos of herself holding a birthday cake, Nicki wrote: "Barbz, I love you so very much. Thank you for all of these heart warming bday wishes [heart emojis] (sic)"

Nicki also received a video featuring some of the birthday messages and iconic moments from her career .

In response, she wrote: "This is just beautiful. You guys are just too f*** tier. Like if u were on a cake like a wedding cake you guys would be like on the top tier of the cake like on the top (sic)"

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Nicki courted controversy when she voiced her concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rap star claimed that the side effects of the vaccine had been underplayed.

One of Nicki's Twitter followers initially wrote online: "Yall actin like this virus comes with no side effects make me not wanna take it even more. (sic)"

In response, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker said: "And that’s where they keep missing the mark. It’ll scare ppl even more. Can’t “joke” their way out of it, can’t try & make ppl look stupid, can’t say they’ve tested everyone in their country & this never happened. They #DothProtestTooMuch just say everything has side effects& GO (sic)"

Nicki subsequently insisted she's not alone in having doubts about the vaccine.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Missing the mark here, too. So you don’t care about the millions of ppl with reservations. Noted. [memo emoji] and the answer to that question is: at least a few ppl. Honestly. [rolling eyes emojis] (sic)"