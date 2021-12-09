Kristin Davis thinks 'And Just Like That...' "speaks to" the modern world.

The 56-year-old actress has reprised the role of Charlotte Goldenblatt for the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and she's revealed the show will be distinctly different to the original.

She explained: "Our whole purpose was that this is the next chapter. That's our only reason to have it have a different title."

Kristin has reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon for the new show.

But the actress has insisted 'And Just Like That...' will reflect the modern world.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We didn't want people to have the same expectations when obviously it's a different time, it's a different show that speaks to now. Thus, it's called 'And Just Like That'."

Last month, Kristin admitted to being frustrated by the criticism of the revival series.

The actress argued that the show has been treated differently to movie remakes.

She explained: "People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now? Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’"

Kristin believes there's a "reluctance" to see how female characters can develop over time.

Kristin - who also starred in the 'Sex and the City' films - reflected: "For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time."

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall - who played the iconic Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City' - hasn't reprised her role for the new show.

But Kristin recently revealed that her absence won't be ignored during the series.

She said: "There is respect for Samantha, there is ... it's part of the story."