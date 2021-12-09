Scott Disick is more focused on fatherhood than ever before.

The 38-year-old TV star is focusing on his parental responsibilities after Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of his three kids - recently announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

A source told Us Weekly: "All Scott talks about is his kids … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them."

Scott has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Kourtney, and he talks about them "non-stop".

The reality TV star is now determined to be a good dad and a "good role model" for his kids.

The insider shared: "He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much … He wants to be a good role model to them."

In October, meanwhile, Scott was said to have been feeling "really sad" about Kourtney's engagement to Travis.

The TV star knew that Kourtney and Travis, 46, were likely to get engaged at some point - but he still felt "low" after they announced the news via social media.

Speaking about Scott's response to the engagement, a source said: "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."

Kourtney got engaged to the music star at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, and she subsequently posted the news online.

At the time, Scott - who split from Amelia Hamlin earlier this year - started avoiding the newly-engaged couple as he came to terms with the situation.

Another insider said: "He will always be a part of the Kardashian family but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis."