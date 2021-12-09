Olivia Rodrigo thinks there's a lack of "humanity" on social media.

The 18-year-old singer - who has more than a million followers on Twitter and 20 million followers on Instagram - admits that using social media platforms can be "tricky".

Asked about her personal approach to social media, Olivia explained: "I mean, it's tricky.

"I think on social media today everything is just so over-saturated and I think music is one of the places that you can truly be yourself in a very real authentic way. I don't know ... on social media you can overshare and overshare and overshare but there's just something about it that just lacks the humanity that music has.

"Yeah, I guess I try to you know share the most of myself through my music and like save it, save it for that. It's addicting, it's designed to be that way but um, I try to keep it down to a minimum - I just like get distracted when I go on it for so long."

Olivia released her debut album, 'SOUR', earlier this year, and she's explained how the pandemic influenced her first record.

Asked about writing brutally honest songs, the teenage star told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that.

"I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that so um, but yeah I love writing like really brutally honest songs."