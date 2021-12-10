Dua Lipa has pulled out of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball after being diagnosed with laryngitis.

The 26-year-old pop star was due to perform at the star-studded event in New York City - where the likes of Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, and Lil Nas X will take to the stage - but she's now taken to her Instagram Story to confirm she won't be able to attend due to illness.

Dua wrote: "As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders. I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year’s Jingle Ball. I'm so sorry I won't be there to celebrate the season with all my fans, but I hope you enjoy the rest of the amazing lineup the show has planned for you all. Sending my love to you all!"

Dua released her most-recent album, 'Future Nostalgia', amid the coronavirus lockdown.

And the singer previously revealed that she hoped the record would help to "brighten people’s day" during the health crisis.

The London-born star said last year: "It’s been definitely a weird time, and you never really know what the right thing to do is at times like this. But I’m really excited to put this album out now to give people time to live with it and listen to it when they’re at home. I hope it will brighten people’s day.

"We’re all staying at home, or the majority of us are, and hopefully we can get the rest of the people to stay home too."