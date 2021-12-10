Drew Barrymore has been sober for two and a half years.

The 46-year-old actress revealed she has been through a "quiet, confident" journey to quitting alcohol after realising booze didn't "serve" her or her life any more.

Speaking on 'CBS This Morning', she said: "It was something I realised just did not serve me and my life."

The blonde beauty didn't give many details about her sobriety but admitted she has "been very private with a lot of [her] struggles", though she thinks the world is changing and people are becoming more honest with one another about their problems.

She added: "I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media.

"We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private."

Meanwhile, the 'Charlie's Angels' star also revealed she needed mental health help after the end of her marriage to Will Kopelman - the father of her children Olive, nine, and seven-year-old Frankie - in 2016.

Speaking to Machine Gun Kelly on her eponymous talk show after her guest opened up about his own difficulties, she said: "I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn't doing very well.

"I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help. So I started reaching out to different people and eventually I made some big sweeping changes in my life.

"I got on a whole new track. Not back on track, but a whole new one that I helped build."

Drew recently admitted she had a "long, juicy" breakdown after her marriage ended because she was "broken" by her divorce.

She said: "Divorce was my worst fear. It was something I never wanted to put my own children through. ‘I felt broken. Truly, honestly broken.

"I made some big, sweeping changes to my life and luckily I made them right before the pandemic because I fear the place I would have been in if I hadn’t. I just about managed to hold the nose of the plane up before it crashed and then the pandemic hit."

Asked if she was heading for a nervous breakdown, she told You magazine: "I think I had one, a nice long, juicy one. You have to believe during this rollercoaster of life that you will get back up, but there was something very high stakes about this as my children were involved. Being a parent is the most important thing, but raising babies is terrifying and exciting and very hard."