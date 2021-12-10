Yvonne Strahovski has given birth to her second child.

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress revealed on Thursday (09.12.21) that she and husband Tim Loden had welcomed a sibling for three-year-old William into the world "this past week" and she's deeply in love with the new arrival.

Sharing a black and white photo of herself embracing the baby, she wrote on Instagram: "An angel joined our world this past week [heart emoji] "Welcome to the family my love [heart emoji] I love you so very much [heart emoji] #mamaoftwo #[heart emoji]."

Although Yvonne didn't share any other details about the newborn, she had previously revealed she was expecting another baby boy.

The 39-year-old star had announced she was pregnant again at the premiere of 'The Tomorrow War', for which she wore a tight-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the event, Yvonne revealed she was "about halfway there" with her pregnancy.

She added: "I'm having a boy! You heard it first!"

The 'Predator' star previously described being a working mother as a "bit of a travelling circus" and praised her spouse - who she married in 2017 - as the "most amazing husband on the planet" as he was willing to take a step back from his own career to look after their firstborn.

She said in 2019: "He's the most amazing dad. We've had to become a strong team and I'm so grateful to have him and that I didn't have to hire someone I didn't know to look after my baby. And he feels grateful to have the time. It's not that common to have your partner be able to stay at home. It's been really special."