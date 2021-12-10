Tom Holland "got the giggles" in his 'Star Wars' audition.

The 25-year-old actor went up for a role in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but bombed his try-out when he couldn't hold back his laughter while attempting to read a script opposite a woman reciting the lines of a robot with "full commitment".

Speaking on the web series 'Hot Ones', he recalled: "I just remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this lady’s going to read the robot’s lines opposite me,’ just because that would be ridiculous.

"I don’t remember what my line was, but it was, ‘Let’s get back to the falcon!’ and then this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment and was like…

“I remember sort of saying, ‘You’re not actually going to do that, right?’ and she was like, ‘Well yeah, the robot’s part of the scene, he’s the character.

"I just got the giggles, because you know when you realise you’ve got something so wrong? I just couldn’t stop laughing.”

However, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor doesn't think that's why he didn't get the role of Finn.

He added: “I think John Boyega was just better for the role than me."

Meanwhile, Tom admitted his favourite movie souvenir was one that wasn't given to him, but something his Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. had given to his younger brother, Paddy, now 17.

He recalled: “When 'Black Panther' was coming out, Robert Downey Jr. was making 'Doctor Doolittle' in London, and he was staying down the road from where I live. He invited us to a screening of 'Black Panther' at his house.

“Paddy comes running in to the room and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift.

“That’s a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined it very late.

“That souvenir, that’s from the original film, that’s the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created, and Downey and [Jon] Favreau kickstarted. To have something from that film is a huge honour.”