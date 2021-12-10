When it seemed like 'Among Us' may be beginning to stagnate, the developers have announced a whole new take on the game.

Announced at the Game Awards, the VR version of the game doesn’t have a release date, though we can expect it to release on PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2, and Steam.

The gameplay will retain everything we know and love about Among Us, but for the first time, we’ll experience Among Us in 3D, rather than the top-down 2D style Among Us is known for.

Multiplayer will be fully available for the VR version of the game, meaning you’ll be able to actually face off against your friends or opponents.

Unfortunately, there is no cross-compatibility between VR and the base game, so for those wanting to play in Virtual Reality, you’ll have to stick with other VR users.

The release date, platforms, and extra information is expected to be announced at a later date, though it was not specified when that was!