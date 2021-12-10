Isla Fisher says her new movie ‘Back to the Outback’ is a "total hit" with her three kids.

The ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ star says the animated Netflix movie - which tells the tale of the reptile population of a zoo making a break for the wild - has been very popular with her three kids, Olive, 13, Elula, 10 and Montgomery, five, who she shares with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, 50.

Speaking on ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’, she said: "Everybody loves it. It's a total hit in my house, which has made me very proud and why I'm liking doing this press junket."

The ‘Great Gatsby’ star - as per her usual policy - did not spill too much about her children, but assured host Kent 'Smallzy' Small that she completely trusts their opinions because they are “brutally honest".

The 45-year-old actress said: "Let's just say, as we know. Tiny people are very honest. They're brutal, brutally honest, brutally honest."

Isla gushed about the new movie, labelling it "inclusive" and praised it for making rather frightening creatures - due to their deadly venom and strength - seem friendly, but still warned people to go near them.

Isla - who voices Maddie, a kind-hearted taipan - said: "It's so inclusive, there is marginalised creatures, and we have them on the front and centre of our story. And I feel like everyone deserves to have a storyteller so hopefully, you know people are less scared of them, although they don't want to still touch them in the wild."

The former soap star - who was nominated for two Logie Awards for her time as Shannon Reed on ‘Home and Away’ between 1994 to 1997 - wanted to work on the movie with fellow Australian megastars Kylie Minogue, Eric Bana and Guy Pearce, because it felt like “a love letter to Australia”, her home country, a place she was “homesick” for during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She explained: “I just saw the image of Maddie and I read the script and I just obviously, I felt like, it's a love letter to Australia. And obviously I was very homesick and dying for Tim Tam and some lamingtons so that was my attraction.”

In September, it was reported that the ‘Wedding Crashers’ actress and her ‘Borat’ creator husband had made their move to Australia “permanent” after they made the successful attempt to “escape” the COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney - where they spent the year living as a family - eventually making it Perth, Isla’s hometown.

On Wednesday (08.12.21), the couple shared matching Instagram dedications to each other - celebrating 20 years since they had met at a party - complete with a quote from ‘Winnie The Pooh’ author A.A Milne.

It read: "Happy Anniversary 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh.”