Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback.

Reflecting on working together for the first time on the show, she said: “We now know that I do my thing and he does his, and we are not allowed to talk about it – he tried to give me a note once which went down like a cup of cold sick!”

However, Olivia - who plays Susan Edwards opposite David Thewlis as her husband David - admitted the idea of her turning down the project in the first place was never an option.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: “No, can you imagine if I’d said no to Ed’s six years of work? I really wanted to do it and would have kicked up a storm if it had gone to anyone else.”

Ed got to know the real-life couple behind the story when he was working on the script, and his wife admitted she's a bit uncomfortable about the amount Chris and Susan know about them now.

She said: “Ed got to know them (Chris and Susan Edwards) by writing to them – it was odd knowing that double murderers knew our home address!”

The 'Favourite' star can also soon be seen on the big screen in 'The Lost Daughter' and she admitted it was "heaven" shooting the movie in Greece at a time when so many lockdown restrictions were in place.

She said: “We filmed it in Greece and the whole island was a bubble, so we had an amazing time when the world was having a terrible one. It was heaven.”

