Kim Kardashian has launched the 'Spotlight Kindness' campaign with Snapchat.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star teamed up with the photo-sharing app to promote their new trending page feature and, along with her mother Kris Jenner, called members of her family to wish them well.

In a YouTube video posted to Snapchat's official page, Kim called sister Khloe and said: "We just wanted to say you're so beautiful!", whilst Kris added: "Do you know how fabulous you are? And how thoughtful and kind and generous and talented and creative, compassionate."

A confused Khloe was unsure of what to make of the situation and bluntly asked: "What the f*** is going on?"

Kim, 41, and Kris, 66, were spreading awareness of the Snapchat's latest campaign which encourages users to carry out a random act of kindness and post them on their new Spotlight page for the chance to with $100,000.

The #KindnessChallenge launched on December 9th with Kim noting that kindness has the power "power to change someone’s day for the better."

In a statement, Snapchat explained the campaign and offered some examples of potential kindness acts.

It read: "Snapchatters can join Kim and Kris in submitting Snaps of their acts of kindness to Spotlight - whether it’s making someone a homemade meal, cleaning up your community, or simply surprising your loved ones with some unprompted compliments. Creators globally have a chance to receive a share of the millions per month we make available for the top Spotlight Snaps. And for Snapchatters in the US, submit to the Spotlight #KindnessChallenge via the Spotlight Trending Page showing how you spread joy by surprising a loved one with a compliment or random act of kindness for the chance to win a share of $100,000!"