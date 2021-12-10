New Sonic the Hedgehog game ‘Sonic Frontiers’ has been officially unveiled by Sega.

The next adventure in the franchise was officially announced at The Game Awards and will be the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” game.

The official teaser for the upcoming title reads: “An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ is being developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic Team USA creative officer, Takashi Iizuka, said of the game: “Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by long-time Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. We’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ is currently set for a Holiday 2022 release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sonic the Hedgehog made his debut back in 1991 in the smash hit Sega Mega Drive game and quickly started to rival Nintendo's Super Mario character in popularity with multiple titles released for the 16-bit system and Sega's 8-bit console the Master System.

The character has gone on to appear in multiple other games across a variety of platforms and made his big screen debut in 2020 with Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic and Jim Carrey starring as his arch nemesis Dr. Robotnik and the movie was a box office success.

A sequel is coming to cinemas in April 2022 and Sonic will also feature in Netflix series, 'Sonic Prime'.