Amazon have been fined $1.3bn (£982m) by regulators.

The Italian anti-trust regulator said that the tech giant had abused its position of power within the market by promoting their logistics service Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), which often attaches its own brand to universal events such as Black Friday.

In a statement, the regulators said: "Amazon holds a position of absolute dominance in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which has allowed it to favor its own logistics service. Amazon has thus prevented third-party sellers from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA."

However, Amazon hit back and denied the claims made with the tech giant claiming to "strongly disagree" with the allegations and went on to note their intention to appeal against the fine.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We strongly disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority and we will appeal. Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline: Amazon is just one of those options. The proposed fine and remedies are unjustified and disproportionate."

The company was quick to claim that they are avid supporters of small businesses within Italy and supply their third-party sellers with options.

They added: "We constantly invest to support the growth of the 18,000 Italian SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] that sell on Amazon, and we provide multiple tools to our sellers, including those who manage shipments themselves."

It comes after the Italian authority fined Amazon as well as Apple in a separate case for colluding over the sale of Apple products, a case both tech giants are slated to appeal.