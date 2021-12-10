Hazelight Studios’ 'It Takes Two' has won Game of The Year at the 2021 Game Awards.

It beat out popular titles such as 'Deathloop', 'Metroid Dread' and even 'Psychonauts 2' for the coveted award.

Hazelight Studios director, Josef Fares, accepted the award and thank his team for their work, and dedicated the award to his daughters.

The game has been praised by critics and fans alike, reaching several sales milestones lately, perhaps in part due to the unique premise that sees two nearly-divorced parents transformed into dolls.

The parents must then work together to progress through the game, reminding them of the good times they shared together.

Josef Fares tweeted celebrating the win:

“Really crazy to win the game of the year at the @thegameawards me and the team are super happy.”

It Takes Two is currently available on PC, PS4 & PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.